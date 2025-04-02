Application that residents feared would have 'destroyed' listed building in Raunds refused by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much-objected to planning application to turn Spire Works into a retail shop and residential flat was refused on Monday (March 31).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application intended to convert the ground floor of the former boot heel factory into a retail shop, and use the upper floor as a residential flat with internal and external alterations in an effort to ‘bring new life into the building.’

However the application, which was submitted in March 2023, was refused by North Northants Council on March 31. It is not yet known why the application has been refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning document suggested the alterations would be ‘minimal in nature and designed to be appropriate to the property’, however concerns were raised by residents who believed that new signage and lighting would ‘destroy’ the Grade II-listed building which was once the Ernest Chambers Heel Factory, one of the town’s contribution to the county’s shoe industry.

Spire Works in Park Road, Raunds

The document added: “Ernst and Enos Chambers are noted as boot heel manufacturers in Raunds in 1906 and may well have been in this factory because they are noted as in Manor Street in 1922 and in 1929 and 1940 in Park Road (almost certainly one and the same factory).”

The building, known locally as Spire Works, is on the corner of Park Road and Manor Street. Many objections to the now-refused proposal highlighted issues related to the lack of a need for a convenience store in the area, as well as parking concerns and its location near a sharp turn from Manor Street round to Park Street resulting in a heightened risk of collisions with delivery vehicles needing access to the retail unit.

One commenter said: “This road is already struggling with cars that park here throughout the day and night. There is no room for more cars, let alone huge delivery lorries, waste lorries, staff vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This building is looking such a mess since all this started. The sharp bend causes near collisions of other cars and kids walking to and from school."

Another added: “The building is not fully secured and quite frankly it is a blot on the landscape. As a Grade II-listed building it shameful that it is in such bad repair.

"We feel for the residents that look directly on to the property. If it is not going to be renovated it may as well be de-listed and a property be build with parking. This would be much better than what has been proposed currently.”