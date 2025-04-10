Application approved to expand Wellingborough High Street HMO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to expand a six-bedroom HMO in Wellingborough’s High Street has been approved.

The HMO next to the Wellingborough United Reformed Church, situated at 30 High Street, Wellingborough will be refitted to include space for an additional three occupants, making it a nine-person HMO, as the application, submitted in January was permitted by North Northants Council on Friday, April 4.

A planning document states: “The proposed development will comprise an increase of three bedrooms (two on the ground floor and one on the first floor), as well as minor reconfiguration of the existing layout to provide additional kitchen and replacement living areas.

"As no changes are proposed to the building’s appearance, the proposed scheme is considered to be in full accordance with the prevailing character and appearance of this area of Wellingborough town centre.”

The HMO is currently a six-bedroom dwelling, but plans were approved this month to extend it to nine Photo: Google Maps

Minor changes to the building include reworking existing living, dining rooms and study areas to be utilised as additional bedrooms.

There will be no external changes to the outside of the building, as the property and its boundary wall along Salem Lane are Grade II Listed.

While the building fronts directly onto the High Street, the application notes that parking does not present an issue as there is adequate parking available within 200 metres of the building.

The HMO is directly opposite the car park in Jackson’s Lane, which is open 24 hours a day, and is currently free of charge.

The planning document adds: “The lack of available on-site parking spaces provided in support of this application should be considered acceptable by the Local Highway Authority based on their adopted standards, particularly when considering the central location of the site.

“Very good access to public transport is also available within walking distance of the site.”

The full application can be found here, or by searching NW/25/00041/FUL on NNC’s planning portal