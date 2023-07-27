Appeal to trace next of kin for Kettering man John Barker who died following A43 collision

Police collision investigators are appealing for information to trace relatives of a Kettering man who died following a collision on the A43.

John Barker, 62, died on Friday, July 7, after being struck by a HGV as he crossed the A43 northbound, close to the junction for the logistics park (opposite Weekley Wood Avenue), on foot.

Officers have been unable to trace his next of kin and are now appealing for relatives or anyone who knew Mr Barker, who is thought to have previously lived in the Barking area of Essex, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Newitt of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We have been searching for Mr Barker’s next of kin since the collision occurred, and despite our best efforts we have now exhausted all means of enquiry without success.

“In conjunction with the coroner’s office we are making a public appeal to try and find any of Mr Barker’s family, or friends who may be able to assist us in finding his next of kin.

“We know that hearing of Mr Barker’s death in this way will be distressing for those who knew him, but for the sake of his family, if you have any information that could help us, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information about Mr Barker’s family or next of kin is asked to email Col[email protected], or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000419272 to make sure your information gets to the right person as quickly as possible.