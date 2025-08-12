Appeal to help find man connected with alleged Kettering assault
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find 39-year-old Aaron Mark Cooper.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to Cooper, of no fixed address, in connection with allegations of an assault which occurred in Kettering on Friday, August 8.
“Anyone who has seen Cooper, or who knows of his whereabouts, can call police on 101. Or, if you prefer, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
“Please quote incident number 25000464633 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”