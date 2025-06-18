An appeal has been launched to reunite the family of a Wellingborough man who served during World War One with some of his military possessions.

Relatives of Able Seaman George Gregory of Wellingborough are being sought by Mark, who contacted the Northants Telegraph in a bid to trace the man’s family.

He said: “I served in the Royal Navy for 15 years and have since collected various items of militaria that are Royal Navy-related.

"Last year I came by the personal effects of a Wellingborough man who served in Hood Battalion of the 63rd Royal Naval Division on the Western Front during World War One.

Some of the personal effects of Able Seaman George Gregory of Wellingborough

"This man was wounded in 1917 and invalided out of the service after the war in 1919.”

Able Seaman Gregory’s effects include a black leather wallet embossed with his name and a Melton Road address, two dog tags and some paperwork relating to his service.

Mark added: “I thought that these items should be returned to any family if there are any.”

If you think you may be related to Able Seaman Gregory, email [email protected].