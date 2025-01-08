Appeal submitted over solar farm plans for land by the A14 in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inquiry will be held after councillors threw out plans for a large solar farm on countryside in rural Northamptonshire.

The energy facility would have covered 145 acres of farmland by the A14 near Thrapston.

Applicant Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited said that the site could have powered up to 15,000 homes when fully operational.

The plans were turned down by North Northants Council (NNC) in October 2024 due to the impact on the landscape and loss of habitat in the Upper Nene Valley area.

The solar farm site is located along the A14, by Thrapston and TItchmarsh (Image: Google Maps)

An inquiry led by the planning inspectorate is now expected to take place on May 20.

NNC must be able to defend its refusal decision or else the project permission could be overturned.

At the time, planning officers encouraged the committee to approve the solar farm proposals.

NNC officers wrote in their planning report that it was their view that ‘the benefits of renewable energy raise substantial benefits in favour of the proposal’ that would outweigh the identified harms.

Applicant Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited said the solar panels would generate a capacity of up to 49.99MW (Image: Wood Lodge Solar Project Limited)

The scheme received dozens of objections from local residents and campaign groups who said the development would dominate the countryside landscape and take up valuable agricultural land.

During the meeting, the chairman of the planning committee reflected that the plans were ‘very finely balanced’.

After discussions and an adjournment to seek officers’ advice, members voted to refuse the solar farm development.

A planning statement submitted by Wood Lodge Solar Project before the committee meeting said there was an ‘urgent’ need to transition to clean, renewable energy.

They claimed that their solar farm scheme would contribute towards energy and sustainability goals, saving around 21,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

A decision date for the appeal is yet to be decided.

Representations from interested parties will be due at the start of next month.