Appeal launched over plans to build homes in Kettering pub car park
If approved, it would have seen open space to the rear of The Woolcomber, in St John’s Road, Kettering, used to build a trio of three-bed homes.
Access to the properties could only be reached by driving past the pub and its entire parking facilities.
Applicant Punch Partnership Limited said the activity of the public house would remain the same and that the scheme would even benefit the wider local economy.
The homes would take up some existing parking spaces at the back of the hardstanding, but spaces added to the front of the property would mean the construction would only result in a difference of five fewer parking spaces.
NNC ultimately decided to refuse permission for the plans, saying that the scheme’s layout would not enhance the area or provide adequate living conditions.
It also pointed out issues with the access to the homes through the park calling it ‘contrived’ and ‘lengthy’.
This is the second time similar plans have been refused by NNC as a slightly different scheme for the three car park homes was turned down in 2023. An appeal was lodged on this also but was later withdrawn.
The government’s planning inspectorate opened the appeal on Tuesday, October 15.
No decision date has been set at the time of publishing, however the final comments from the council and the appellant will be due at the start of December.
