An appeal has been lodged over plans to build new homes at the back of a pub car park which was thrown out by North Northants Council (NNC) earlier this year.

If approved, it would have seen open space to the rear of The Woolcomber, in St John’s Road, Kettering, used to build a trio of three-bed homes.

Access to the properties could only be reached by driving past the pub and its entire parking facilities.

Applicant Punch Partnership Limited said the activity of the public house would remain the same and that the scheme would even benefit the wider local economy.

The Woolcomber, St John's Road, Kettering. Credit: Google

The homes would take up some existing parking spaces at the back of the hardstanding, but spaces added to the front of the property would mean the construction would only result in a difference of five fewer parking spaces.

NNC ultimately decided to refuse permission for the plans, saying that the scheme’s layout would not enhance the area or provide adequate living conditions.

It also pointed out issues with the access to the homes through the park calling it ‘contrived’ and ‘lengthy’.

This is the second time similar plans have been refused by NNC as a slightly different scheme for the three car park homes was turned down in 2023. An appeal was lodged on this also but was later withdrawn.

The housing would be built at the very back of The Woolcomber's car park, backing onto other residential properties. The only access route would be via the pub driveway. Credit: Google

The government’s planning inspectorate opened the appeal on Tuesday, October 15.

No decision date has been set at the time of publishing, however the final comments from the council and the appellant will be due at the start of December.