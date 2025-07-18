Appeal for woman who helped girl assaulted in Wellingborough park

A woman who came to the rescue of a girl who had been assaulted in a Wellingborough park is being sought by police.

The assault took place in Croyland Gardens, Wellingborough on Saturday, June 28, between 10.20pm and 10.40pm.

A girl was left with a black eye after being assaulted – a female witness on a nearby bench stepped in to help.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, June 28, between 10.20pm and 10.40pm, when a girl was assaulted by another girl, causing a black eye.

Croyland Gardens Wellingborough/ National World

“An unknown woman sat on a nearby bench witnessed the assault and separated the girls and she is asked to come forward to give her account of what happened.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000378684 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”