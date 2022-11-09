Appeal for witnesses after A6 crash near Rushden leaves moped rider with serious injuries
The crash took place this morning at about 6.40am
Witnesses are being sought after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision on the A6, at its junction with Avenue Road in Rushden.
The incident happened at about 6.40am today (Wednesday, November 9), when a silver Ford Fiesta car turned right into Avenue Road, Rushden, and collided with a red Yamaha D’elight scooter travelling south on the A6 carriageway.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, the rider of the scooter – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000655396.