Appeal for Rushden residents' help after pedestrian seriously injured in Wellingborough Road collision

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:11 GMT
Witnesses are being sought after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

The man, in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry after the incident at about 5.50am yesterday (Thursday) close to the Oakley Road and St Gregory’s Way junctions.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The collision between the driver of a black Ford Mondeo car and a pedestrian occurred at about 5.50am yesterday (Thursday, October 3).

“The pedestrian – a man in his 70s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000591095 when providing any information.”

