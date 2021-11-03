Appeal for information after man dies in Twywell crash

Investigators have launched an appeal for witnesses and information after a man died in a crash near Twywell.

The man in a black Range Rover had been driving in Kettering Road, close to Twywell, near to its junction with the Woodford to Islip turn.

Northamptonshire Police' s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealed for dashcam footage of the incident, which took place at about 3.40pm yesterday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "At around 3.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 2, a black Range Rover Sport was involved in a collision in Kettering Road.

"The driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.