Appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Higham Ferrers
He was last seen in Higham on Sunday afternoon
A missing man who was last seen in Higham Ferrers may be driving a red Suzuki ALTO, police have said.
Concerned for his welfare, police have released a photo of 'Eddie' who has been reported missing from the east of Northamptonshire.
With black shoulder-length hair and a full beard, Eddie was wearing black Adidas trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a dark-blue Superdry jumper.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for help to find Eddie who has been reported missing from the East Northants area.
"The 33-year-old was last seen in Higham Ferrers at 2pm on Sunday, January 16, and may be driving a red Suzuki ALTO.
"Eddie is described as 5ft 11in, of a slim build with black shoulder length hair and a full beard. He was wearing grey joggers, a dark blue Superdry jumper and black Adidas trainers.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Eddie or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPE1/174/22."