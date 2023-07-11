Appeal for German Shepherd walker to come forward after woman bitten by dog on Pytchley path
A dog walker with a German Shepherd has been asked to contact Northamptonshire Police after an incident near Pytchley in which a lady was bitten on the arm and leg.
The lady had been sitting with a companion next to a bridleway off Pytchley Lane shortly after 12pm on Sunday, July 2, when a dog approached them.
After standing up, the dog, trailing its lead, jumped up at them, biting the victim on the arm and leg, causing bruising.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The woman walking the dog approached and apologised, saying the dog had got away from her, but then walked off without giving her details.
“She is described as a white woman in her 60s, who had grey hair.”
The woman, anyone who knows who she is, or anyone with information about the incident, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.