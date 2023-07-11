A dog walker with a German Shepherd has been asked to contact Northamptonshire Police after an incident near Pytchley in which a lady was bitten on the arm and leg.

The lady had been sitting with a companion next to a bridleway off Pytchley Lane shortly after 12pm on Sunday, July 2, when a dog approached them.

After standing up, the dog, trailing its lead, jumped up at them, biting the victim on the arm and leg, causing bruising.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The woman walking the dog approached and apologised, saying the dog had got away from her, but then walked off without giving her details.

“She is described as a white woman in her 60s, who had grey hair.”