Appeal for dog owner and witnesses to Corby attack after woman injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for the owner of a dog to come forward after a woman was bitten on the arm as she walked along Constable Road in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between 7am and 7.10am on Friday, November 15, when the woman and the dog startled each other.

As she moved out of the way the dog, which was on its lead, jumped up and bit her on the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The owner of the dog apologised to the woman but left without leaving details and officers would like to identify the dog, which is described as possibly a red coloured American Bulldog or XL Bully.

Northants Police file picture/National World

“They would also like to speak to the owner, who was a white woman, aged 35 to 40 years and of a slim build with dark red hair. She was wearing a long green jacket with the hood up.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000681613 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”