Appeal for dog owner and witnesses to Corby attack after woman injured
The incident occurred between 7am and 7.10am on Friday, November 15, when the woman and the dog startled each other.
As she moved out of the way the dog, which was on its lead, jumped up and bit her on the arm.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The owner of the dog apologised to the woman but left without leaving details and officers would like to identify the dog, which is described as possibly a red coloured American Bulldog or XL Bully.
“They would also like to speak to the owner, who was a white woman, aged 35 to 40 years and of a slim build with dark red hair. She was wearing a long green jacket with the hood up.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000681613 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”