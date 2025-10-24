Detectives investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Kettering are appealing for dash-cam footage from the A43 – the evening before a man was discovered by the side of the road.

The incident happened on the A43, between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14, between 7pm on Wednesday October 15 and 6.50am on Thursday, October 16, when a pedestrian - a man in his 40s - was killed as a result of a serious collision.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The Serious Collision Investigation Unit have made a number of enquiries since then which led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man. He has been released on police bail pending further enquires.

“Now, the team want to hear from motorists who may have dash-cam footage of a silver Audi A6 on the route pictured between 11pm and 11.20pm on October 15, as this could assist them with the investigation.

The scene of the fatal collision and the area of interest on the A43/National World/Northants Police

“Anyone with footage or information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000607632 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 41-year-old woman also arrested in connection with this incident has been released with no further action.