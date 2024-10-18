Appeal after motorbike stolen from near Kettering bus station by gang
An appeal for witnesses has been issued after a motorbike was stolen from Lotus Court in Northampton Road, Kettering.
The incident happened yesterday (Thursday, October 17) between 6.45pm and 7pm, when a white and blue 125cc motorbike was stolen by a group of males who headed onto Northampton Road.
Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000621301 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.