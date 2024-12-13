Appeal after man squirted in face with 'chlorine' solution in Kettering

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was squirted in the face and clothes with a liquid – believed to be a chlorine solution.

At around 10.45pm on Friday, November 15, a man was in Alexandra Street, Kettering, when he was approached by an unknown person.

The stranger then squirted a liquid at him which went on the victim’s face and clothes, before running away.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The victim sought help in a nearby pub before receiving medical treatment, with the liquid believed to be a chlorine solution.

“The suspect is described as a person wearing dark clothing and a balaclava face covering.

“Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000683390 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”