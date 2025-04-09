Appeal after large amount of items fly-tipped overnight in village near Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been launched for information following a ‘large’ fly-tipping incident.

These pictures show some of the items dumped in Ecton last week.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “We are appealing for information about a large fly-tip which occurred in Lower Ecton Lane, Ecton, Wellingborough overnight between April 3 and 4.

"If you have any information or recognise any of the items, please contact [email protected] and quote reference EC957955.”

For more information about how to report incidents of fly-tipping, visit the council website.