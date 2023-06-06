App launches for 'all things Rowell' and to support town's shops and businesses

Rothwell residents now have an easy-to-use hub for ‘all things Rowell’ after the launch of a new app.

The free Rothwell Town App, available to download on phones through Apple and Google stores, promotes local shops and businesses as well as community groups, tourism and the town’s visitor economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes a heritage trail showcasing some of Rothwell’s historic landmarks and a calendar of events happening in the town.

The app has gone live

The app is supported by Rothwell Town Council and Rothwell Town Centre Partnership and was developed in partnership with company UK Town Apps. It has been funded by the town council and is intended to benefit the promotion of Rothwell using new technologies to support the town’s local and visitor economy.

Cllr Ash Davies, part of the Rothwell App Team, said: “I have really enjoyed being part of this brilliant community project and it is exciting to see the app go live.

"We are inviting everyone to download the app and share the word so it can be widely used and benefit the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an incentive to download there will also be a range of local offers available exclusively on the app.

Businesses and groups in the town have been encouraged to take part if they are not on the app already and are invited to contact [email protected] to get involved.

Chair of Rothwell Town Centre Partnership, Cllr Mark Cox, said: “We’re really pleased that the app has now been downloaded by over 900 users since launching.