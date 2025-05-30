Crow Hill in Irthlingborough has a new addition to its sport offerings as a new ping pong table has been installed in the park as a pair of councillors’ last contribution to the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Maxwell, who formerly served on North Northants Council representing Irthlingborough, has been working alongside former councillor, Roger Powell, to bring the table to Crow Hill Recreational Ground.

The table, which Dorothy hopes will ‘create more opportunities to get people out,’ was installed on Thursday, May 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy said: "Now that it’s here I think people will enjoy it, it will be a positive thing.

The new table was funded by NNC's Member Empowerment fund

“We’ve got Great and Little Addington and Woodford close by, and they optimistically say they’ll come up as well. I’m all for people being outside and doing things.

“I started doing this three months ago so it’s taken time, but now that I’m no longer on the council having been voted off, I’m pleased that it’s done, we’ve achieved something.

“This is an asset to the area, and we’ve had to go through lots of hoops to get there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial idea was to install the table closer to Irthlingborough town centre, however it was decided that the park next to Bugby Drive would be more suitable as it is closer to more sport-centric activities, including football goals, a basketball hoop and a play area.

The concrete base was donated by Burton Latimer-based Easimix Concrete & Screed Ltd and installed by Wellingborough-based JW Clark Ltd.

The table was bought from Proludic Ltd, who have also provided 12 bats and 144 balls free of charge.

Funding came via North Northants Council’s member empowerment fund, whereby each councillor is given a small sum of money annually to go towards small community-based projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash was awarded to Irthlingborough Town Council for the provision of the table, and all equipment necessary, including bats and balls.

But sadly Dorothy says she isn’t confident they won’t get stolen from the box that sits underneath the table.

She added: "They will get stolen and I realise that, but if you don’t pursue it, it’s never going to happen.”