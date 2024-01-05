Anxious wait for Kettering campaigners with decision over controversial warehouse park plan expected this month

Campaigners organised a New Year's Eve bimble around the nature spot

Kettering campaigners who are fighting against plans for a warehouse park at a popular green space are facing an anxious wait, with a decision expected later this month.

The Save Weekley Hall Wood (SWHW) group have opposed plans by Buccleuch Property (Kettering) Ltd, the Duke of Buccleuch's development company, to build warehouses on a meadow to the north of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens pleaded for the plans to be refused at an eight-day planning inquiry, which concluded last month, and a decision is expected in late-January, although it could still be sooner or later.

The SWHW campaign has received huge local backing, with supporters raising more than £35,000 to pay an expert legal team to oppose the development application at the recent inquiry. They now face an anxious wait to see what’s next.

Campaigner Martin Toms, a retired accountant and new grandfather, said: “The best result for us would be that the inspector rules against the planning application, but even if this happens there is a chance Buccleuch will appeal.

“Equally, if the inspector allows the application, we will want to consider an appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because any appeal would have to be started within just a few weeks of the inspector’s decision, we need to get ahead of the game.

“We now need to raise at least a further £3,000 to pay our barrister to advise us quickly on the pros and cons of trying to challenge or pursue an appeal at the High Court.”

SWHW campaigners want to hear from anyone who would like to help out with fundraisers, whether it’s a coffee morning or a sponsored challenge. They’ve asked anyone who’d like to get involved to email [email protected] or message them on Facebook.

On New Year’s Eve more than 50 people braved the wet, windy weather to join a friendly ‘bimble’ around the nature spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3.5 mile walk took in much of the history and nature at the site, with talks delivered at various stopping points.

Mr Toms said: “It was amazing to see so many people come together, despite the bracing weather, to celebrate the place we all care about so much.

“We believe this beautiful meadow, which is right next to the woodland, needs to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

“The meadow grassland provides a perfect habitat for many species of flora and fauna, including endangered birds and butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are also scenic walking routes, and as we saw today, people get so much out of coming to stretch their legs and enjoy nature with like-minded people.”

As the group walked, campaigner Si Eppey told everyone what it was like to be part of the wildlife surveys that have been conducted at the meadow.

He said: “We’ve seen and recorded great crested newts, lizards, grasshopper warblers, deer, rare butterflies and many more species here.

“I don’t think you always realise how much is there until you take a closer look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really showed us the importance of preserving this meadow as a home for wildlife.”

Cllr Dez Dell (Green) pointed out some of the history of the area, including the central oak that is shown on many old maps, and an old steam engine water bowser, which was used for quarrying until the mid-20th century.

Dez also spoke about the three-year campaign to save the woodland and meadow from development.

He said: “It’s been an incredible journey, and what’s struck me most of all is how much local children have enjoyed building dens in the woods and taking part in the forest-school activities we’ve arranged.