Anti-social behaviour in Wellingborough to be tackled by new partnership between Northamptonshire police and local housing developer

Northamptonshire Police have partnered with Greatwell Homes to raise awareness and reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB), across Wellingborough and its surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new initiative will see local neighbourhood housing officers and police officers visiting targeted localities that have experienced high volumes of anti-social behaviour incidents to undertake walkabouts, and and give residents the chance to discuss ideas, or raise any housing or community concerns.

John Ross, head of housing and neighbourhoods at Greatwell Homes, said: “Greatwell Homes is a member of PlaceShapers – a national network of housing associations committed to supporting thriving communities and places. We’re proud of all our communities, which are largely thriving, vibrant and happy places to live, where people have a real passion for their neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, however, there are pockets that we have found occasionally attract incidents of anti-social behaviour, which can have a detrimental effect on our customers’ quality of life and become a blight for that area.

The new initiative will see local neighbourhood housing officers and police officers visiting targeted localities that have experienced ASB incidents

“Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live and our new partnership with Northamptonshire Police encapsulates everything that our Live Proud strategy is all about, ensuring that we’re making a positive contribution to our neighbourhoods.

“We’re confident it will provide a real presence in our communities and demonstrate that we take a zero-tolerance approach to the small minority of people who try to spoil it for our wonderful communities in Northamptonshire.”

The Northamptonshire-based Greatwell Homes, which owns over 5,200 homes in the county, entered the partnership to ensure ‘a regular presence in communities’ as well as to provide reassurance to residents of such areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will target neighbourhoods and communities based on data from the police and Greatwell Homes, as well as regular and ongoing feedback from community members. Residents can check where the planned visits are due to take place by visiting Greatwell Homes’ social media channels.

Wellingborough neighbourhood policing inspector, Miriam Kiernan added: “Reports and community feedback are vital to our work, so we’re encouraging anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to let us know about it so we can take targeted action and arrange appropriate support.

“We want everyone to feel safe and proud of where they live, and we’re really pleased to be working with Greatwell Homes to reinforce the message that no-one should suffer alone as a result of anti-social behaviour.”