Residents in North Northamptonshire are being urged to report anti-social behaviour as the council and police work together to crack down on those responsible for it.

Anti-social behaviour can affect people’s lives and well-being in varying ways. It can range from small disagreements between two neighbours up to more serious incidents involving violence and aggression.

North Northants Council (NNC) and Northamptonshire Police work in partnership on joint agency patrols, joint targeted operations as well as working on solving both place-related and individual case-related issues.

The council actively encourages people to report anti-social behaviour and will investigate where possible.

Complainants should be aware that choosing to make a complaint anonymously can limit the action that is taken. Offences are dealt with most successfully when victims are involved in the investigation.

NNC leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “I wanted to reassure everyone that the executive, officers of the council and our police colleagues, take concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in our communities very seriously.

"We recognise that sometimes there is a reluctance to report offences for a variety of reasons but council officers and the police can only act on information and intelligence that is reported to them.

"Where such reports indicate a pattern of issues, incidents or behaviour then more resources are likely to be directed towards resolving them.

"It is really important that as a council we encourage residents to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to the appropriate agency."

Chief Inspector for the North Local Policing Area, Paul Cash, said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on individuals and communities and comes in many forms.

"Taking action against offenders and supporting those suffering as a result of anti-social behaviour is a vital part of our work, and we continue to work closely with our council colleagues and other partners to identify and address the issues affecting local people.

"We have a range of activity planned over the summer and our neighbourhood teams will be carrying out high visibility patrols and targeted operations in hotspot areas across North Northamptonshire, as well as holding community surgeries and engagement events.

"We'll also be increasing patrols on Friday and Saturday evenings, to deter offending, provide reassurance and help keep people safe as they enjoy a night out in our town centres.

"Anyone affected by or who witnesses anti-social behaviour of any kind is urged to report it to the police or council.

"Of course, if it is an emergency and someone is at risk of being hurt, people should call police on 999.

"Otherwise, the easiest way to report anti-social behaviour is online via our websites, where you’ll be asked about what’s happening and directed to whoever is best placed to deal with that particular issue.”

Where to report

If a person feels at risk of immediate harm they should report to the police on 999.

The council does not typically respond to attend to emergency live incidents of antisocial behaviour as it is not resourced to do so.

However, non-emergency offences for some anti-social behaviour issues, such as fly-tipping, noise nuisance, graffiti or fly posting, can be reported to the council in the following ways:

- Complete the online form

- Telephone the council’s Customer Service Centre – 0300 126 3000

- By emailing the Safer Communities team on [email protected]

- In person either during a home visit from an officer or at one of the customer service centres

Otherwise reports for certain types of anti-social behaviour, such as vehicle nuisance, criminal damage or drug misuse, can be made to the police via the police website or on 101. If the issue you are reporting is not a police matter, you will be signposted to the appropriate agency.

Organisations across the county, including North Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Police, are coming together in support of the Home Office campaign, Safer Streets Summer.

This partnership campaign is working to improve town centres by tackling the issues that matter to people, including anti-social behaviour, to make communities safer for everyone.