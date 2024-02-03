Anthony David Robertson, who killed Corby man Charlie Adair in Skegness. Image: Lincolnshire Police

A homeless Skegness man has been found guilty of murdering Corby holidaymaker Charlie McGhee Adair.

The jury took just one hour to find Anthony Robertson guilty yesterday (Friday, February 2) at Lincoln Crown Cour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a month-long trial, they had heard that Anthony Robertson had used Mr Adair as a ‘cash-cow’, stealing his bank card, wallet and mobile phone.

Grandad Charlie McGhee Adair, from Corby. Image: Lincolnshire Police

They jury was told that he had been visiting a music festival in Skegness between June 30 and 2 July, but had been refused entry so he made his way to Skegness town centre.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the moment he then ‘randomly’ met Robertson in the street.

The spent a night together drinking and buying drugs – funded by Mr Adair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men attended several bars, houses and shops that evening before they were seen entering scrubland on Richmond Drive, near Tesco. This is where Robertson beat his victim to death. Robertson was seen some time later leaving the area on his own.

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room then received the report of a body on the scrubland on July 3 at around 12.25pm and launched a murder investigation.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Adair, 59, had serious head injuries including ‘extensive’ fractures and deep lacerations to his face which a pathologist said had been caused by ‘multiple’ blunt force traumas. Robertson had clearly targeted his victim’s head causing the catastrophic injury in which his skull was cracked.

The pathologist said the injuries were not consistent with any particular weapon, but a piece of wood may have been used which was located in the scrubland. Following a complex investigation, Robertson, of no fixed address, was identified through CCTV, located, and arrested on suspicion of murder. He was charged with murder, robbery, and fraud by misrepresentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson, who initially denied any involvement, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a previous hearing. However, the jury found him guilty of murder and robbery. He had previously pleaded guilty to fraud.

DCI Jen Lovatt, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Robertson clearly used Mr Adair to fund his night out during which he was bought alcohol, food, and drugs.

“Robertson used his victim as a cash-cow and aimed to obtain as much money from him as possible. Mr Adair was set to leave Skegness later the day he died and would have ended Roberson’s cash flow, leading to the attack. He clearly set out to exploit Mr Adair’s generosity.

“Our investigation showed that Robertson used his victim’s bank card after death. Robertson sold the victim’s phone without his knowledge during the evening prior to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a vicious attack in which Robertson beat Mr Adair and left him for dead. He stole his wallet containing his bank card which he used several times and also stole his mobile phone.

“This was a complex investigation and we would like to thank everyone for their support.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Adair’s family at this difficult time. He was a much-loved grandad, dad, and friend to many.”

Robertson will be sentenced on Monday.

This newspaper can now reveal that it’s not the first time Robertson has been on trial for this type of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2014, Robertson was found guilty of robbing a pensioner in Skegness. High on a cocktail of drugs, he pushed the vulnerable man to the ground before rifling through his pockets and stealing his wallet.

Michael Broxholme died a day after sustaining a broken pelvis during that robbery. But because the authorities could not prove that the crime was the cause of death, Robertson was only charged with the robbery offence.