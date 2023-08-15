Answers sought over A6003 junction in Corby after councillor is left ‘horrified’ over number of crashes

Cllr Simon Rielly at the dangerous A6003 / Danesholme Road junction and (left) some of the damage left after Friday's accident. Image: Cllr Simon Rielly / NationalWorld

A local councillor is seeking an urgent meeting with highways bosses after another spate of crashes at the Danesholme Road junction of the A6003 Uppingham Road.

On Friday lunchtime, three cars were involved in a smash at the junction leaving debris scattered across the busy road.

Then there was another minor smash on Saturday.

Two of the cars damaged in Friday's crash at the A6003 Danesolhme Road junction. Image: NationalWorld / Cllr Simon Rielly

Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said: “I was shocked but not surprised to hear this news. I am horrified about the amount of crashes happening on this stretch of road.

"I raised this 18 months ago with the North Northamptonshire Council director of highways in 2021 after a series of fatalities.

"I will be raising this again and asking for an urgent meeting on site.

"I will also be asking questions at full council to see if they can make this a priority to put measures in place to make this stretch of road safer. Too many have paid the price already.”

The road is not currently classed as a red route. Image: NationalWorld / Cllr Simon Rielly

The high-speed road was rated 5th must dangerous road in Northamptonshire in 2019. But in 2021 the stretch between Oakley Hay and the BP Fourways roundabout was deactivated as a ‘red route’ (the classification given by the local highways authority to the county’s most dangerous roads). Last year it was given the status of ‘flashing amber’ which means it is being closely monitored by NNC officers.

Crash data shows there were at least four serious accidents there in the past five years and numerous other minor smashes.

Cllr Rielly added: “This road needs to be reviewed within the county framework. The amount of crashes, fatalities and serious injuries has increased year on year. I will carry on fighting for improvements until this council listens.”

A North Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for the council and we continually monitor the highways network to see how we can make improvements to make conditions safer for the travelling public.