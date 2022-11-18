Mandy Young received her award at a special event in Sheffield. Picture: Alex Brenner

Corby’s international-standard indoor skatepark has won yet another prestigious award.

Adrenaline Alley has been awarded the Enterprising Organisation Award at the Locality Awards ceremony in Sheffield.

The alley, started by Corby woman Mandy Young, has grown from a grassroots project to a world leading venue for Olympians.

Prize winners received a trophy and £1,000 cash prize to invest into their community.

The Locality Awards ceremony took place during Locality Convention’ 22 – the biggest community sector event of the year. They recognise and celebrate the impact and innovation shown by local community organisations and charities across the country.

The Enterprising Organisation Award celebrates a community organisation that has developed a creative business model that makes them successful and financially resilient.

Adrenaline Alley in Corby is Europe’s largest urban sports venue for BMX, skateboarding, scootering and inline skating, and offering beginner to elite coaching.

Founder Mandy Young said: “Winning the Locality award means the world to us. It's not just about Adrenaline Alley the charity, it's about all the team that have worked behind the scenes. Right from the board down to the volunteers and the coaching staff”.

