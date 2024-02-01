Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands, will run its popular firewalk on 5th April and is calling for participants to sign up.

The event includes an hour of training before the fire turns to red hot embers and is levelled and deemed ready for the walk.

Lorraine Lewis CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “This has become a yearly fundraiser to celebrate our charity’s anniversary, and this year we’re turning eight which means we’ve been supporting adult cancer patients for eight whole years. It’s an incredible amount of time.”

Participants of the annual firewalk in aid of The Lewis Foundation

During the event, fundraisers will remove their footwear and take it in turns to step across the hot coals.

“The firewalk is great for us as it’s an accessible challenge for people who might not want to run, skydive or abseil,” said Lorraine. “Former patients, friends and family members have taken part in the past, so it really is suitable for lots of fitness levels. You just need to remove your footwear and be brave! Every penny raised goes towards our free gift packs which bring smiles and comfort to those going through cancer.”

Last year, the charity smashed its target with just over £3,000 being raised, and this year they are aiming for £3,600 which would fund 1,000 gift packs.

The fundraiser will take place at Upton Country Park by the Elgar Centre from 6pm until 9pm on 5th April. Participants will take part in the firewalk for free if they have raised a minimum of £100 – excluding gift aid.