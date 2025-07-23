Anna's pink tractor hits yet another fundraising milestone as Northamptonshire woman continues charity efforts for Dementia UK
Having recently attended Rutland County Show, Blaston Show in Market Harborough and Hollowell Steam Rally, Anna’s tractor has become a local celebrity, being instantly recognisable by its bright pink paint job, and this latest total is a key milestone on the way to £20,000 for the charity Anna holds close to her heart.
Anna said: “I have now raised £12,700 for Dementia UK, which has completely blown my mind.
"I couldn’t do it without everyone’s support and generosity. It has now sunk in what a huge difference this has made to Dementia UK and how this will help so many families facing dementia.
"But now I know by continually fundraising more people are aware that they are not alone going through Dementia.
“I was recently at Kimbolton Country Fair and Hollowell Steam, and my next adventures will be Blakesley Show on August 2, then my favourite show, Marston Steam on August 16 and 17, where we will have the amazing Gerald and Alan the builder from Clarkson’s Farm come again, who help fundraise with me.
“A huge thank you to everyone for supporting me, let’s go smash £20,000 now.”
Anna, who is originally from Barton Seagrave but now based in Ringstead, took on the task of rebuilding and redecorating a 1956 Ford Dexta over a two-year period with her partner Andrew and his 84-year-old grandad Vic Morris during the pandemic.
In the time since its revival, Anna has taken the little pink tractor to a range of events and shows in the hope of raising vital funds as two of Anna’s grandparents died of Dementia.
Anna’s online fundraiser can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.