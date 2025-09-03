Animals in Need visited by Spain Women's rugby team to spend time with animals looking for forever homes
On Thursday, August 28 the Spanish national team called into the Wellingborough charity to spend time with animals ahead of their match against Ireland at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, August 31.
The team took a trip to Pine Tree Farm in London Road to meet dogs, birds, a tortoise and more.
Annie Marriott, sanctuary manager at Animals in Need said: “We were honoured to welcome the Spanish National Ladies Rugby World Cup team, who are in town for the match being played at Northampton Saints ground. “The team are missing their animals back home so came to spend some time with the animals in rescue waiting for homes.”
Animals in Need celebrated its 35th anniversary earlier this year, and today relies on around 100 volunteers who help out with a range of tasks, from dog walking, feeding the animals, cleaning out the kennels or fundraising to help with the charity’s running costs and bills.