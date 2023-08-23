Animals in Need Northamptonshire - SIX adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week

Could you give one of these dogs the happy ending they deserve?

Here are six adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery

Gelly is a large boisterous eight-month-old Lurcher lad. He cannot live with cats or other small furries. He has a higher prey drive but this lovely happy boy would love a home where there is another dog already established

Walter is a cheeky one-year-old Bulldog. He can be selective which dogs he likes so he would be happier as the only animal in the house. He loves people and lots of attention and he knows basic commands

Zola is a stunning athletic 18-month-old rottie/Staffie mix. She is very affectionate and would love an active home. She is reactive to other animals and training sessions would be beneficial

Murphy is a super happy boisterous five-year-old Staffie lad. A calm but active home would be amazing so he does not get over stimulated but does get tired out. He would prefer to be the only animal in the home