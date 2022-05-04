A well-known animal charity in Northamptonshire is calling for public support following a massive £15,000 electricity bill.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire (AIN) was hit with the bill in March, which has come as a result of rising prices.

The charity rescues sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals across the county. Because of this, AIN uses a lot of electricity to provide comfortable shelters for the animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Marriott

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "The rising living costs are hitting Animals in Need hard.

"We received our latest electric bill and expected it to sting but it was almost 15 thousand pounds. I was absolutely taken aback.

"The animal units are of course all heated and the laundry is on non stop.

"Moving forward we have to put solar panels in to survive, so if anyone would like to come in and give advice please email [email protected]

"Any help towards these crazy spiraling bills would be greatly appreciated. Maybe you could hold a dress down day at work or school, hold a bake sale or do a sponsored event.

"Every penny really does help."

So far, at the time of writing (Tuesday, May 3), the charity has raised nearly £1,000.

Annie has been working at Animals In Need Northamptonshire for 23 years alongside her husband Roy, who founded the organisation 33 years ago.

The charity's headquarters has been at Pine Tree Farm, in Little Irchester, for the past 14 years.