A charity boss says she doesn’t understand why people inflict pain on animals after a duck was found with a pellet lodged in its face.

The poorly water bird was handed in to Little Irchester-based Animals in Need on Tuesday (January 24) by a member of the public who found it in Thrapston.

The duck was taken to the charity’s vet and assessed where it was found with the metal pellet in its face.

Annie Marriott, from Animals in Need, said it appeared to have been shot with some kind of weapon.

She said: "It’s just beyond comprehension.”

The duck has since had minor surgery to remove the pellet and Annie said it is expected to make a full recovery and be released.