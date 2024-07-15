Angry cabbies say they've been ignored as council approves north Northants taxi de-zoning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has approved controversial plans to ‘de-zone’ taxi operating areas, despite outcries from cab drivers that it would irreversibly damage the trade and push many out of the job.

The plans will bring the four legacy boroughs of Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northants under one harmonised zone for the whole of the north Northants area from April 2025.

This all-encompassing zone would mean that drivers would only need to apply for one licence to cover the whole region and bring taxi policy for the authority under one set of rules.

NNC carried out a consultation earlier this year with the trade and members of the public on the proposals to remove the four separate areas. Of the 168 respondents that answered 65 per cent either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the plans and 30 per cent agreed or strongly agreed. The rest were undecided.

Taxi driver Ian Robb spoke angrily at the NNC executive meeting on Thursday, July 11, which was tasked with deciding the fate of the plans.

He said: “Over the last two years we have presented you with various arguments regarding the 2023 policy, in particular, the harmonisation of fares and the proposed de-zoning.

“You have ignored our representations. On the de-zoning you present a nonsense and embarrassing argument.”

Another frustrated cab driver, Neil Reilly, spoke out against the plans and the effect on himself and fellow colleagues.

He said: “In the last two years you’ve done so much damage to this trade it’s probably irreversible and has put many owners out of business with many more on the ropes.

“None of this has been a democratic process, it’s been pushed through by making sure committees are heavily loaded to get to executive level.

“Once there, you make the rule ‘we’re one county and everything has to be under the same banner, regardless of the consequences’ because it doesn’t affect you, you don’t care.

“You have destroyed everything you’ve touched and, yet again, you’ve failed the residents of this beautiful county.”

One of the major objections to the de-zoning relates to a new knowledge test that cabbies would be required to sit when applying for a Hackney carriage licence. Instead of sitting a test on their previous legacy borough area, all drivers will have to take an exam assessing their knowledge of the entire county – an area covering 382 square miles.

Council officers have not yet finalised the test and it will come forward as a separate paper to the executive in the future, before the zone harmonisation kicks in next year.

‘We don’t want the trade to wither and die on the vine’

Cllr David Brackenbury (Con), executive member at NNC for growth and regeneration, assured the meeting that the test would be “proportionate” and drivers would not have to have “an in-depth detailed knowledge of every lane, nook, cranny and by-way”.

He added: “I understand the passion with which [the taxi drivers] speak and I think that there is something of a misunderstanding about this council’s attitude to the Hackney carriage trade.

“We don’t want to the trade to wither and die on the vine, we actually want to support it and we also do take on board very seriously the comments that have been made.”

Council documents state that the harmonised north Northants zone will “streamline the licensing process” and remove confusion for customers. It also adds that “extent to which the trade will change” and “how long it would take for the market to even out is unknown”.

Cllr Brackenbury added: “There will, of course, also be discussions that will be held regarding the actual vehicles themselves, the age of vehicles, the format of vehicles and what vehicles can be plated and operate as Hackney carriages. That is part of a much larger piece of work.

“We will need to just work together on this. I will get back to colleagues in the trade and we will move forward.”

The proposals to remove the four zones were approved unanimously by the NNC executive.