An Armed Forces Family Fun Day is being held in Wellingborough

A family fun day will be held in Wellingborough this weekend on Armed Forces Day (June 25).

Saturday’s free event, put on by Wellingborough Town Council, will be held in Bassett’s Close Park and will take place from 10am to 4pm.

The fun day is a celebration of The Royal British Legion Wellingborough & District’s 100 years of service.

Armed Forces Family Fun Day

The day will start with the raising of the Armed Forces Flag at 10am.

Attendees will be treated to live music from The Daisies & Billie Williams, singing hits from bygone years and modern tunes with a vintage twist.

There will be a fly past by Sloane Helicopters at 2pm and the fun day will also feature: stalls and attractions, giant bubbles, as well as a fairground and inflatables.