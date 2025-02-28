Ambulance and BMW crash in busy Wellingborough street sparking gas alert
The incident took place in Sheep Street when an East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle and a black BMW car crashed close to the junction with Tithe Barn Way just after 4pm.
As emergency service personnel attended the scene, they were alerted by a smell of gas, thought to have been caused by the impact of a vehicle hitting a supply.
But the gas leak was coming from another source.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened yesterday at about 4.05pm in Sheep Street, Wellingborough, when an ambulance was in collision with a black BMW.
“Thankfully it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured.”
A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: “Cadent engineers were called out to attend following the report of the incident. We found that there was no damage to the gas service.
“However, as part of our investigations, we did find gas readings on one of our mains which indicates a potential leak, which we are now repairing.”
East Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.