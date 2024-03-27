Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family trio who have reopened a Kettering pub say the support they’ve had has been amazing after welcoming their first customers.

Pints were pulled again at the Mikado Pheasant in Highfield Crescent when the doors were opened on Friday night (March 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Admiral Taverns-owned venue had closed in January before being taken on by Sharona Beirne – who ran it 20 years ago – and her daughters Camara and Sasha Davies.

L-R: Camara, Sasha and Sharona

Licensee Camara said their opening weekend was fantastic.

She said: “It was great to meet all the new and regular customers – the support we’ve had so far has been amazing.

"It was also a pleasure to host the Highfield Barnes community centre Easter event on Saturday.

“We have exciting plans to ensure the pub thrives within the community and we want to create a social hub that is welcome to everyone, from families and children, to couples.

Kettering's deputy mayor Cllr Craig Skinner cut the ribbon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will also be looking to support the community wherever we can, and look forward to seeing what the future holds."

The pub has been redecorated and there are plans to hold quiz nights, discos and more.

There are also long-term plans to get the kitchen back up and running to bring back Sunday lunches.

Jean-Paul Russek, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “A huge congratulations to Camara, Sasha and Sharona – they have worked extremely hard over the past few weeks and it was great to see the support they received from the entire community over opening weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad