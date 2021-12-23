'Amazing' Kettering and Rushden car firms help four-year-old with special wheelchair delivery

An appeal to deliver a much-needed wheelchair to a four-year-old more than 140 miles from Northamptonshire has been answered by a local firm.

When Rushden-based Croyland Car Megastore heard that a donated wheelchair needed to be driven to Bristol to young Harley Mall, they stepped in to make the special delivery.

An appeal for the special speedy delivery went out via a Facebook page for car dealers who trade stock, which has 11,000 members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Mall

The wheelchair, donated by Mick Bates of Select Motor Company in Kettering, needed to be transported from Northamptonshire to Harley Mall who lives with his family in Bristol.

Mark Swindells, general manager of Croyland Car Megastore, said: “It was great that Mick Bates was able to donate the wheelchair for Harley and we were more than happy to arrange to have it delivered to the family. We are glad to hear how the wheelchair has helped Harley and his family.”

Harley was born with tibial hemimelia, a partial or total absence of the tibia and is the rarest form of lower limb deficiency present at birth. When he was one, he had his right leg amputated up to his knee.

Lisa Jimenez, Harley’s mum said: “A big, big thank you. This is going to make a massive difference to our lives.

Harley in his new wheelchair

“You really are amazing. The wheelchair has given Harley the independence to do what the other children are doing and get around school much easier.”