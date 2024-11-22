Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wellingborough hairdresser has been handed a top prize at the 2024 Salon Awards.

Toni Colgan, who has been based at Nene Court in Wellingborough for almost a year, specialises in treatments for the ‘natural curly hair community’.

She said: “I’ve worked incredibly hard honing my skills for the natural curly hair community and had so much love and support from my clients, they gave me confidence the enter the Texture Stylist of the year.

“Winning was such an amazing feeling, I’m always looking to improve my skills and gain more knowledge but it’s great to stop and realise how far I have come and celebrate the moment.”

Toni Colgan attended an awards ceremony in Manchester on November 9

More than 2,800 applications are judged by industry professionals across 18 categories, the likes of which include Best Salon Team, Colourist of the Year, and Stylist of the Year.

Toni attended an awards ceremony in Manchester on November 9, where she picked up the prize of Texture Stylist of the Year for her business, Toni Ann-Marie Colour & Curls.

Kate Jeffery founded the Salon Awards in 2017 to be an ‘impartial platform for hair professionals to be recognized for their outstanding work and dedication.’

She added: “This year has been overwhelmed by exceptional quality entries, some winning and losing by the finest of margins.

“It's exciting to see such determination from those in the early stages of their career and being supported by salon owners, it's great for the industry and the future of hairdressing.

“The Salon Awards is truly celebratory and a step-change towards goals for the next year to come. I am looking forward to seeing the boost it gives the winners and the finalists.”