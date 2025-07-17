'Amazing' Corby girl donates her hair after friend, nine, diagnosed with cancer

A Corby girl has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust after being inspired by her friend who is having treatment for cancer.

Nine-year-old Bella was recently diagnosed with cancer and has lost all of her hair due to the chemotherapy.

But as soon as friend Isla found out that Bella was going to lose her hair, she wanted to donate her hair straight away.

Bella’s mum Tonia Shalgosky told the Northants Telegraph: “Bella's friend and teammate from the under 10s at Stewarts & Lloyds RFC decided to cut her hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Isla and Bella (left) and Isla (right) with the hair she is donating to the Little Princess Trust

"The Little Princess Trust will provide Bella with a real hair wig free of charge.

"Isla has raised over £2,000 for this incredible charity and we would love for her to have recognition for her efforts.”

Isla’s fundraising has already raised more than £2,600 but there is still time to add to this total.

Lots of supportive messages have been posted on the fundraising page, including one which reads: “Such an amazing girl for doing this.”

Another says: “Such a selfless act Isla, your parents must be so proud.”

And another one says: “Well done Isla, you legend.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions.

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.