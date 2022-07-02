All your fundraising events for Florence Bark - as life-saving total nears £250,000

Little Florence is suffering from acute myeloid leukemia

Thousands of kind-hearted Corby folk have responded en masse to raise cash for a little girl who is facing a leukemia battle.

Since it was revealed nearly two weeks ago that Florence Bark, from Corby, was suffering from a rare form of blood cancer, the whole town has stood shoulder to shoulder with her parents Andy and Stacey and brother Freddie in a huge fundraising effort.

The Oakley Vale Primary pupil, aged 6, has acute myeloid leukemia and her genetic make-up is making treatment difficult.

She is currently in Nottingham Children’s Hospital facing a second gruelling round of chemotherapy.

Florence may need a blood stem cell transplant in a few weeks’ time but there is no exact match for her on the register. Local people have been signing up in their hundreds to get their own names included.

Many, including Northants Telegraph reporters, have sent swabs to the DKMS foundation, which supports people to sign up to the registers. The charity confirmed this week that is has had a spike in people signing-up as locals rushed to help.

If a bone marrow transplant does not work for Florence, she may need expensive Car T-Cell therapy which may only be available abroad and could cost up to £500,000.

So locals have begun the mammoth task of raising the cash for Florence. In under two weeks, the total is standing at a huge £230,000.

Florence’s mum Stacey posted on social media this week: “We wish we could thank every single person for everything that they have done to help our family. Reaching 40 per cent of the target in such a short time is beyond anything we ever dreamt of.

"We are beyond grateful for everything you are doing for our beautiful little girl. Your kindness has been incredible.”

Many others have organised their own fundraising events including several that have already taken place. A football card raised a huge £10,000 which has already been donated and donations have flooded in from as far afield as Spain. Businesses that have got involved include Ball and Young, Decades, Anstee & Co and Devine Beauty Therapy.

Corby man Gaz Stevenson has organised a fundraising beard shave and Sukey’s Hair Lounge will be doing a ‘pay what you can’ day on July 7.

Weldon CE Primary are holding a non-uniform day on July 8.

A Barking Mad fun dog show will be held at Corby Town FC on Sunday, August 28, from 12pm to 4pm with entry at £2.

On July 16, Jamie’s Butcher's are holding a barbecue outside their shop at 11 Gold Street in Kettering.

Sharon Angove is swimming 20 miles during July to try to raise £1,000 for the cause and Our Lady of Walsingham RC Primary are holding a Florence Fest on July 8.

How can I help Florence?

You can SHARE details of the campaign using the hashtag #bemorefab as widely as possible so that people across the country see it.

You can SIGN UP here to become a blood stem cell donor if you are OVER 30