Hundreds of people in Corby and beyond have rallied together in order to help one of their own raise money for the treatment of his cancer.

Corby firefighter, Hilmi Say, was diagnosed with stage 4 Myxoid Liposarcoma with bone metastasis, 16 months ago.

At this time, he was also told that he had 18 months to live.

Hilmi with wife Victoria, daughter Brooke, and stepdaughter Sophia.

Despite this, Hilmi has never given up. He wants to give himself a chance of living further and is raising money for special treatment abroad.

When this news became public knowledge within the community, Hilmi received an outpouring of support.

Within a month, his JustGiving page has reached more than £20,000 of the £450,000 target and a number of fundraising events have been planned.

Speaking with the Northants Telegraph last week Hilmi said: “Everyone in the community has been really supportive, we’ve got a GoFundMe page, and we’ve raised £17,000 already (over £20,000 now).

Some of the events happening for Hilmi

“I’m very grateful to everybody for doing that for me.”

While £20,000 is an incredible sum to have raised in such a short period, it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what he needs.

Fortunately the fundraising momentum has not stopped, with many events and fundraisers currently in the works.

What has been planned?

Hilmi with friends

‘Walkies for Hilmi’ has been put on in the last week of June by Charlotte Graham, who has offered her dog walking services for the week, with all funds going to Hilmi.

A ‘Music is Life, Life is Music’ event, featuring DJ John Grana and DJ AF 13, will be held at Corby Irish Centre on Friday, June 30, from 7pm until late.

There’s going to be a ‘Kiddie Car Wash’ in Crawford Grove where people can come and have their car ‘cleaned ish’. It’s on Sunday, July 2, from 11am to 1pm.

A #happylikehilmi Pamper and Prosecco Day has been organised at Halo Hair and Beauty Salon for Saturday, July 22. Prosecco wall donated by Iashanna Lewis.

A six-a-side football tournament will be held at Stewarts & Lloyds Football Club on Saturday, July 22.

A ‘90’s Party’ event, featuring DJ Jay McDonald, will be held at The Clubhouse Music Venue on Saturday, July 22.

A Family Fun Day will be held at Wilby Working Men’s Club on Saturday, August 12, from 12pm until late. Many incredible local businesses have donated raffle prizes, made donations, and are supporting the event on the day.

Hilmi’s Golf Day is a Texas Scramble golf day taking place at Priors Hall Golf Course on Sunday, August 27. Prizes for this have been donated by golfing companies Clutch Tour, Golfing days and Mizuno Pairs as well as some very generous local companies.

At Works of Heart by Simone, a business that creates frames for all occasions, each frame is normally £25 but for every frame sold they will be donating £5 to the Hilmi fund for the next 3 months at least. They have also given a £25 gift voucher for a raffle prize.

As well as events and money donations, many people have donated their time and effort, making car decals, raffle tickets, football cards and more.