All you need to know about Wellingborough's Embankment Splash Park, including opening times for the free attraction

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
If you’re planning a trip to Wellingborough’s Splash Park this summer, here’s all the information you’ll need.

The Splash Park is a hugely popular attraction, especially as the outdoor water park just off the Embankment is free to use.

As well as the main water feature providing hours of fun for youngsters, the site also has picnic tables, a shelter, regular food and ice cream vans and free car parking.

The splash park is open (weather dependent) on weekends and bank holidays from Easter until the start of the summer holidays.

Wellingborough's Embankment Splash Park (file picture)Wellingborough's Embankment Splash Park (file picture)
It is open from midday until 6.30pm.

To coincide with the school holidays, it will open daily – this started yesterday (July 24) and will run until Sunday, September 1 with the same opening times of midday until 6.30pm.

Once the school holidays are over, it will revert back to opening every weekend until Sunday, September 29 inclusive.

The facility is closed during the winter.

For more information about the attraction run by North Northants Council visit the website.

