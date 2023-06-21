All you need to know about Northamptonshire Funding Fair 2023 taking place next month

The Northamptonshire Funding Fair 2023 will take place in-person on Wednesday, July 5 from 10am to 4pm.

It is being held at King's Park Conference Centre, Kings Park Road, Moulton Park in Northampton.

Following virtual funding fairs being held in recent years, due to the pandemic, this will be a great opportunity for groups from across Northamptonshire to listen to presentations from local and national funders who can help contribute towards community projects in the county.

The funding fair is taking place next month

There will be a variety of funders presenting including the National Lottery Community Fund, Awards for All, BBC Children in Need, as well as funding available from both West and North Northamptonshire Councils, plus many more organisations who can all help provide much needed funding for projects.

Each of the sessions will provide information on how best to apply for grants, along with a hints and tips presentation.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “I am pleased that after two years of virtual funding fairs, this year’s fair will be held in person, giving attendees the chance to network and meet like-minded people while finding out more about the funding opportunities available to them.

“There are plenty of funding opportunities out there if people know where to look.

"With new schemes and funding opportunities appearing all the time, we would encourage anyone who is considering a community project to come along on July 5 to learn about all the current opportunities, including ones they might have been unaware of before.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “The last few years have been difficult for community groups, so it is great that organisations who can provide funding will be coming together for this event.

"If you are a community group seeking funding for a new project, this is the event for you.”

The Funding Fair is being organised by Northamptonshire Development and funders network, with support from North Northamptonshire Council.