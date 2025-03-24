All you need to know about local elections in North Northamptonshire

Here’s what you need to know about the forthcoming local elections in North Northants

With voters set to go to the polls in just over a month, residents are being reminded about a number of changes to the parishes and wards across North Northamptonshire.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England recommended changes, which electoral wards have undergone a massive shake-up to better reflect the communities. On Thursday, May 1, two sets of elections will take place for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and town and parish council seats.

The change has come after the authority’s first term, with the new unitary structure only launched in 2021. The number of elected councillors has been reduced from 78 to 68, as well as a series of changes to ward boundaries and the creation of some entirely new seats. The boundary of North Northamptonshire itself is unchanged.

Image: North Northamptonshire Council

North Northamptonshire Council election changes

In the last set of local elections, voters chose three councillors to represent each of the 26 electoral wards on the council. This year, changes have been made to reflect the size of each ward in the number of elected members representing them. There will also be an extra five wards added to the mix.

The only wards that will remain with a full three elected members are Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer, Brickhill and Queensway, Corby West, Desborough, Hatton Park, Irchester, Kingswood, Oakley, Oundle, Raunds, Rothwell & Mawsley, and Thrapston.

In total, 13 wards will have two representatives on the council and six will have just one ward councillor. Every resident will be able to vote for as many candidates as there are potential seats in their area.

Though some wards have remained unchanged in boundaries, a number of new or renamed seats will appear on ballot papers this spring. These include:

Avondale Grange

Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer

Geddington and Stanion

Gretton and Weldon

Kettering Central

Kettering North

Lloyds and Corby Village

Pemberton

Pipers Hill

Rushden Lakes

St Michael

St Peter

Victoria

The other 18 wards in the region remain under the same name as the past four years.

Town and parish council elections

Another set of elections for town and parish councils will take place the same day, on May 1. A number of changes have also been made to these seats, including restructuring certain parish wards, updating the number of councillors for certain areas and shifting boundaries to account for population growth and new developments.

The existing parish and town councils of Barton Seagrave, Corby, Kettering Town, Rushden, and Wellingborough will be divided into different wards.

The new parish wards will be:

Barton Town

Constable Drive

Corby West

Kingswood

Lloyds

Oakley

Avondale Grange

Hanwood Park

Ise Lodge

Kettering Central

Kettering North

Pipers Hill

St Michael

St Peter

Wicksteed

Donne Close

Pemberton

Prospect Avenue

Rushden Lakes

Rushden South

Brickhill and Queensway

Hatton Park

Victoria

What do I need to do?

Due to the changes in boundaries, residents should check their poll cards for both the parish and unitary elections to ensure they know which ward they are voting in and which polling station they have been asked to attend.

There are three ways to vote in the local election- by ticking the box in person at your local polling station, by a postal vote, or by nominating a proxy to go on your behalf. Whichever way you plan to vote, you will need to make sure you are registered by midnight on Friday, April 11.

If you are on the electoral register but want to vote by post, you must submit an application by 5pm on Monday, April 14. Similarly, if you are registered and wish to vote by proxy, the deadline to apply is 5pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Without the correct ID, people will not be permitted to vote at the polling station. If you do not have an accepted form of ID, such as a passport or driving licence, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate by Wednesday, April 23.

More information about the elections, including a publication of a full list of the candidates, will be made available on the council website prior to the elections.

What will happen after the polls close?

To control the unitary authority, a political party will need to reach 35 seats across all wards. The results of the NNC elections will be announced the day after polls close, on Friday, May 2.

In 2021, the Conservatives won 60 seats with a 53 per cent vote share, with Labour coming in second with 14 councillors and 30 per cent of the vote and the Greens electing three members at a seven per cent share. There was also one Independent member elected to the council.

Looking at the party makeup of the chamber before the elections, the numbers have slightly changed over the four years as a result of by-elections, resignations and defections. There are currently 50 Conservatives, 16 Labour, four Reform UK members, three Greens, and three independents on the council.

The results of the town and parish council elections will be announced on Saturday, May 3.