‘All The Wonder’ is the festive theme for people visiting Rushden Lakes this Christmas.

Bosses are promising plenty for the family to enjoy this Christmas, from Spinderella, the Nutcracker, the Snow Unicorn, festive singers and a special performance from Rushden Town Band.

Forthcoming festive events include the handmade and vintage Christmas fair which is back for two weekends in December.

Rushden Lakes is decked out ready for the Christmas celebrations

Stalls will include designer-makers, artists, artisans, vintage and antique dealers and small local businesses on December 3 and 4, as well as December 10 and 11.

Then on December 3, 7, 17 and 21, shoppers can enjoy music, dance and storytelling performances from Spinderella, the Nutcracker and the Snow Unicorn.

The illuminated characters will be creating Christmas magic and posing for festive selfies with shoppers, and some lucky shoppers may even be lucky enough to receive a gift.

Festive singers will be spreading Christmas joy on Sunday, December 18 and December 23.

The Snow Unicorn will be making an appearance at Rushden Lakes as part of its Christmas celebrations

And on December 19, Rushden Town Band will be performing.

People can join the Wildlife Trust as the Nene Wetlands holds a winter event on December 10 and 11 where families can enjoy festive singing, free refreshments, sustainable gifting and natural crafts.

The shopping centre is hoping to give something back this year too as it is supporting local charity, Encompass to support those facing poverty, homelessness and addiction.

Shoppers can donate items that will be essential to those in need over the winter period at Rushden Lakes Customer Services up until December 22.

Rushden Lakes has also created a quiz on its website.

From December 1, you can take part in the quiz after a small donation to Encompass and find out how well you know Rushden Lakes.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “This year we’ve pulled out all the stops to make Christmas shopping feel magical and exciting.

"We have so many wonderful activities happening this year.

"With live music, the quiz, late night shopping and our fantastic roaming characters there’s plenty to make shopping a great day out for all the family.”

