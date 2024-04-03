All the pictures from Northamptonshire's Animals In Need 'best ever' spring fundraiser

A Northamptonshire animal rescue and re-homing charity is celebrating after recording its most successful open day ever.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester held its annual spring fair on Sunday (March 31).

It included various stalls, a raffle, tombola and cafe refreshments, with all proceeds going to providing care and treatment for animals until they find their new home.

And it proved to be the best one yet with more than £6,500 raised on the day.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: "Best open day ever, raising a whopping £6,585!

"It is the most we have ever raised at an open day.

"Thankfully it stayed dry and our incredible supporters came to visit.”

Animals In Need rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year and has been doing this for more than 30 years.

For more information about the charity and the work it does locally visit the website.

