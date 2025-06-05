Kettering residents will welcome back the Royal Anglian Regiment to their town centre for a special Armed Forces parade on Sunday (June 8).

As the the county regiment, the Royal Anglian were granted the Freedom of Kettering in 2014.

Their return will see six marching bands accompany the parade and cadets as they march from London Road car park through the town centre, gathering at the Market Place for a drumhead service.

The guard of honour and colour party will be provided by the 3rd (Reserve) Battalion, supported by a Corps of Drums provided by the 1st and 2nd Battalions.

Kettering: 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment marching through Kettering town centre July 2014 /National World

Col Robert Blomfield, county colonel for the Royal Anglian Regiment, said: “It promises to be a most memorable occasion.

“This parade will provide an excellent opportunity for the people of Kettering and nearby villages, to show off the town with pride and to turn out in support of our Armed Forces, past, present and future.

"The Royal Anglian Regiment is absolutely delighted to have been invited to take part in this very special event and to be able to march through a town, which, for many years, has been one of its strongest recruiting areas.

“Not only will you be seeing soldiers from both regular and reserve battalions but also many cadets who are in units which are affiliated to the regiment.

Kettering: 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment marching through Kettering town centre, The Royal Anglian Marching Band leads the parade July 2014/National World

“I am delighted that they will be marching alongside other cadets who will be representing all three of our armed services. Many of these young people likely go on to serve as regulars or reservists.”

The parade will start at midday and run along London Road, Horsemarket, Silver Street, Gold Street, High Street and into Sheep Street before assembling in the Market Place.

The whole parade and service is expected to run for just over an hour. A saluting base will be locate outside the Toller Church in Gold Street for county dignitaries to take the salute from the regiment and marchers.

London Road, Horsemarket and Silver Street Gold Street, High Street and Market Street will be closed off from 11am until after the parade has fully dispersed.