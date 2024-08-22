All the best pictures from GCSE results day 2024 across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

Students have been collecting their GCSE results throughout the day and sharing the great news with friends and family.
Many of our schools have also shared the good news with us, including some brilliant pictures of happy faces, beaming smiles and huge excitement.
Here’s a selection of some of the best pictures from GCSE results day 2024 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.
