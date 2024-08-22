All the best pictures from GCSE results day 2024 across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 15:12 BST
Congratulations to all the students collecting their GCSE results today!

Students have been collecting their GCSE results throughout the day and sharing the great news with friends and family.

Many of our schools have also shared the good news with us, including some brilliant pictures of happy faces, beaming smiles and huge excitement.

Here’s a selection of some of the best pictures from GCSE results day 2024 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

1. GCSE results

Congratulations to everyone collecting their GCSE results today! Photo: Submitted

Aaron Agyeman, Eno Kwarteng, Mary Frimpong and Brookelyn Gyamfi of Wrenn School

2. GCSE results

Aaron Agyeman, Eno Kwarteng, Mary Frimpong and Brookelyn Gyamfi of Wrenn School Photo: Wrenn

Chloe and Aimee Gorton of Wrenn School

3. GCSE results

Chloe and Aimee Gorton of Wrenn School Photo: Wrenn

Shaniah Hancox, Alyssa Amponsa and Valerie Nkengasu of Wrenn School

4. GCSE results

Shaniah Hancox, Alyssa Amponsa and Valerie Nkengasu of Wrenn School Photo: Wrenn

