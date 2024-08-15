All the best pictures from A-level results day 2024 across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

Students have been collecting their A-level results throughout the day and sharing the news with friends and family.

Many of our schools have also shared the good news with us, including some great pictures of lots of happy faces and beaming smiles.

Here’s a selection of some of the best pictures from A-level results day in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

1 . 2024 A-levels collage pic.jpg Congratulations to the all the students collecting their A-level results today! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Wrenn Luke Williams-Minney, Megan Davis (Deputy Head of Sixth Form,) Rhea T and Lauren K at Wrenn in Wellingborough on A-level results day 2024 Photo: Wrenn Photo Sales