All the best pictures from A-level results day 2024 across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:54 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 15:43 BST
The wait is finally over and the celebrations have well and truly started!

Students have been collecting their A-level results throughout the day and sharing the news with friends and family.

Many of our schools have also shared the good news with us, including some great pictures of lots of happy faces and beaming smiles.

Here’s a selection of some of the best pictures from A-level results day in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Congratulations to the all the students collecting their A-level results today!

Congratulations to the all the students collecting their A-level results today! Photo: Submitted

Luke Williams-Minney, Megan Davis (Deputy Head of Sixth Form,) Rhea T and Lauren K at Wrenn in Wellingborough on A-level results day 2024

Luke Williams-Minney, Megan Davis (Deputy Head of Sixth Form,) Rhea T and Lauren K at Wrenn in Wellingborough on A-level results day 2024 Photo: Wrenn

Ameera Adam and Luke Williams-Minney

Ameera Adam and Luke Williams-Minney Photo: Wrenn

Angel Osuya and Lydia Flanagan at Bishop Stopford School in Kettering

Angel Osuya and Lydia Flanagan at Bishop Stopford School in Kettering Photo: Bishop Stopford

