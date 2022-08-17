All the 2022 A-level results from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire
Follow the 2022 results here as they come in
After months of hard work, today’s the day pupils from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and around North Northants finally get their A-level results. Follow us live through the day.
Huxlow Science Academy, Irthlingborough
Students at Huxlow Science College are this morning celebrating some fantastic A-level and BTEC results.
BTEC vocational students performed particularly well and a high percentage of students who applied to university have accepted a place at one of their first choices.
The school says: “These results are a credit to this resilient year group who have overcome so many challenges during their school years. To achieve these grades and successes in the first formal examinations they have been able to sit is a real testament to their commitment and hard work, alongside the excellent support and teaching they have received from Huxlow and TENC staff.
“Superb results in BTEC including triple distinction stars have paved the way to a range of high level courses. Excellent A-level results including a quadruple A* have enabled student to go and study at many Russell Group and other competitive universities, including engineering at Cambridge, sport and exercise science and chemistry at Durham.
“Such successes are down to the hard work of both students and staff. We have offered high quality careers advice to ensure that all students have studied courses that are well tailored to their talents and aspirations. This has resulted in students gaining entry to prestigious Russell Group universities as well as sought-after apprenticeships, further education and employment prospects.”
